Since their son’s unexpected death in 2017, Heather and Ryan Miller have spread their “Be Kind” message whenever and wherever possible.
On Saturday, it played out at a first-of-its-kind Unit 4 middle school junior varsity softball tournament at Centennial High School. The kindness-themed event brought together eager kids from Edison, Franklin and host Jefferson.
“It was great to see all the middle schools in one place and playing with such great sportsmanship,” said Jefferson coach Justice Miller, whose Jaguars went 2-0.
Unit 4 has offered middle school softball since 2017, and the progress is evident. Edison last fall became the first Unit 4 team to reach the Illinois Elementary School Association state tournament.
Saturday’s tournament was another step forward, each team playing two games in what was “a great opportunity for our more novice players,” Edison coach Michelle Anderson said.
Players wore “Always Choose Kindness” T-shirts and took part in a pregame ceremony that included a heartfelt message by Heather Miller. Luke Miller, who attended Jefferson and Centennial, was 15 when he died.
“Luke took the time to find the things he had in common with someone, learn more about them and listen to them,” said Heather Miller, an assistant at Jefferson. “He tried to be the friend he would like to have.
“Being kind doesn’t cost anything and each one of us can be the change needed in the world to make it a better place for everyone.”
Miller said it will be an annual tournament that moving forward will involve programs from surrounding towns.