Top of the Morning, Aug. 5, 2021
A scholarship created in the name of Raley Lynn Kirby is awarded each spring to a community-minded Unity High School senior.
Shannon Flavin, an 18-year-old headed to the University of Illinois, is the 2021 recipient.
“Giving back is what I love to do,” she said. “When I help out, I don’t mind not getting paid.”
Flavin’s volunteering ways started at The Giving Place in Tolono. The pace quickened in high school as she chipped in as a member of Unity’s FFA team and student council.
She also started her own pumpkin business — growing, marketing, selling — which led to FFA state recognition for vegetable production.
“I have orange hair and grow orange pumpkins,” she said. “It all makes sense.”