With nine siblings, college-bound Grace Bailey has no qualms about living at home during her freshman year at Parkland in Champaign.
“It’s crazy, and we have a lot of kids running around,” the 18-year-old Judah Christian graduate said, “but we have fun together.”
Bailey is a pro at avoiding distractions anyway. A big family and heavy workload — she works at T.J. Maxx, helps out on the family yak farm in Indianaola, plays both clarinet and volleyball, fishes, knits, ushers at church and aces pretty much any test given (5.046 grade-point average) — haven’t slowed her down. That was clear when she landed a $2,000 scholarship from the Township Officials of Illinois based on scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities and community service. There were more than 120 applicants.
The secret: “Hard work and dedication,” Bailey said, adding that “I couldn’t get through all of this without my parents,” Ron and Debbie.
The application process for next year’s scholarship opens in January. Reach out to Champaign Township Trustee Erwin Hoffman at 217-417-2224 or erwinjameshoffman@gmail.com with questions and candidates.