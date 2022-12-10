Mahomet-Seymour High School’s Interact Club is a visible presence in the community.
The club — organized through the Rotary Club of Mahomet — has taken on a number of projects as they are required to take on at least two every year — one local and one international.
Locally, the Bulldogs have lined U.S. 150 to keep it clean and free of litter.
“They love to do that,” Rotarian Cindy Guthrie said. “In the process, they talked to us, we talked to them. It was a good process.”
They’ve also raised money for Hurricane Ian victims and helped plant trees and add fencing at local parks and the Champaign County Forest Preserve on at least three occasions, Guthrie said.
“That’s the sort of thing where 10 years from now, they can go to the park and say ‘Hey, I was there. I helped do that,’“ Guthrie said.
They still aren’t certain what they’ll do for their international project, but they will be helping an initiative that provides menstrual pads to impoverished communities where they aren’t easily accessible.
“We’re trying to get together with them so that they can learn more about it to see how it works, see how they could contribute,” Guthrie said.
“Even though the product is for females, it’s a good project for males as well because then they get to understand the implications of a female missing a week of school a month, and what it does as far as getting them behind.”