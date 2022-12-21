On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential. Next up: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Katie Steidinger. Follow her on Instagram (@ __ktsteidinger) and Snapchat (@katie_s1605).
The tradition of seniors painting their parking spots outside Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley started with the Class of 2020.
“It’s so fun to see all of the different designs everyone paints that represents each and every person uniquely,” said Katie Steidinger, who didn’t disappoint with her clever design. “I absolutely love traveling so I thought it would be fitting for my senior parking spot to be painted as an airplane in flight around the earth.”
The middle of three children raised by “our harding-working, loving parents” Brian and Cathy Steidinger, Katie does a bit of everything at GCMS. She plays tennis, sings in the choir, performs in musicals and is involved in both Future Business Leaders of America and student government. Outside school, she has performed for nine years with Twin Cities School of Dance.
During Christmas break, ”I am looking forward to ice skating and gift exchanges with my friends,” she said. The highlight of her final semester, she said, will be a role in the spring musical “The Wizard of Oz.”
After that comes college. Asked what she’ll be doing in 10 years, she said she hopes to be — right on cue — “traveling the world.”