Top of the Morning, Dec. 28, 2021
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: St. Joseph-Ogden’s Regan Uden (Twitter: @reganuden; Instagram: @reganuden; Snapchat: @regan_uden).
***
Like the boys’ basketball team it roots on, St. Joseph-Ogden’s cheerleading team is a state contender.
The Spartans are headed to Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association State in January, where “hopefully we can win,” senior Regan Uden said.
Uden and Co. have had a ball cheering on the Spartans, the area’s top-rated team. Like the players, cheerleaders are required to mask up during performances.
“It’s hard to be as loud and they can’t see your smile,” Uden said. “But I’d much rather wear a mask than not cheer at all.”
Uden, 17, has been a busy bee since Day 1 at SJ-O: student council, Future Farmers of America, basketball and track. She plans on continuing her cheerleading career at Danville Area Community College.
Voted Homecoming queen this fall, Uden has thoroughly enjoyed her high school experience.
“I love the atmosphere that all the students and teachers create,” she said. “And I love being a part of our student section, Maroon Platoon.”