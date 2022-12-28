Top of the Morning, Dec. 28, 2022
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the innovative students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. Next up: Cissna Park’s
Mikayla Knake. Follow her on Twitter (@KnakeMikayla) as well as Instagram and Snapchat (@mikayla_knake).
Mikayla credits older sisters Lexi and Lauren for much of what she loves to do.
Like sports: “My love came from watching my older sisters for several years. Having them be six and nine years older than me can have a lot of downsides, but, at the same time, I got to watch everything I wanted to be from birth on. I always had those two to look up to.”
And what she hopes is a career in cosmetology: “I was always just sitting in the bathroom watching them do their hair and makeup. My mom taught me how to do a simple ponytail pretty early on, and from then on, I was able to spruce it up by watching YouTube tutorials. By sixth grade, I had learned several braids and techniques.”
A talented basketball and All-Area volleyball player, Mikayla also is involved in yearbook and student council. She grew up in Cissna Park (population: 806), “and I’ve loved every second of it. Yes, we don’t have much, but if I lived anywhere near a Target, I’m pretty sure there would never be money in my wallet, so I’m pretty thankful I’m at least 45 minutes away from one.”
The community support is “amazing,” she said. “Once everyone knows everyone, there’s just this deep connection we all have with one another. The best feeling is when the stands are filled up at a sports event, because it means basically the whole town is there.”
Finally, the question she always gets asked: How do you pronounce Knake?
“It’s KUH-Nake,” she said. “I promise you the ‘K’ is there, she is alive and well, and is not silent.”