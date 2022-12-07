Top of the Morning, Dec. 7, 2022
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. Next up: Academy High’s Rosie Atkinson.
Luyando’s Boxing gym on Washington Street in Champaign is one of Rosie Atkinson’s go-to spot since she picked up the sport 10 months ago. It filled an athletic void left by soccer, which Rosie played at the club and high school levels until COVID-19 interfered.
“I started looking into other sports I could do independently that would give me a real workout and challenge me physically,” she said. “I decided on boxing.”
Her goals are much more than learning how to deliver an uppercut. “I’d like to bring the spotlight to the female boxers,” she said, listing Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor, Claressa Shields and Ramla Ali as a few of her favorites. “To anyone reading this now, I encourage you to go watch women’s sports with the same enthusiasm and respect you watch men’s, because they more than deserve it.”
Rosie is as aggressive in her academic pursuits, learning several languages (French, Chinese, Arabic) well enough that “if you dropped me in the middle of a country that speaks that language with no phone I could probably find my way home,” she said.
A part of Academy High’s community outreach club, The Caring Crew, Rosie has adjusted well since transferring from much larger Urbana High. She’s part of an 11-student senior class.
“I’ve grown to love it,” she said. “I can confidently say that I am friends with everyone in the senior class. What I love about it is that because we all know each other, we know each other’s strengths and can help each other out on assignments or classes we might struggle in.
“Even though we have almost every class together and see each other a lot we’ve never gotten into any big arguments, we all have a lot of respect for each other and get along well.”
About Rosie’s family:
“I’m the youngest of my family (also the coolest). Currently, I’m the last kid in the house as both my siblings are in college at UIUC. My sister, Ellie, is in graduate school for electrical engineering and my brother, Sam, is in his junior year of agricultural engineering. My dad is retired and spends a lot of his free time learning how to play way too many instruments and my mom is a graduate student in food science and nutrition at UIUC as well. We also have a dog Laika and a cat Elnora! Pretty typical family.”