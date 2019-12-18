High School Confidential publishes at news-gazette.com on Wednesday and in these pages throughout the week. Here’s more on Villa Grove senior Grace Hutchison’s current report:
When it comes to holiday decorations, Villa Grove schools have no peers.
“The best way to describe it,” said home-ec teacher Blake Swan (above), “is a Christmas explosion.”From Santa Claus at the Christmas concert to a dozen trees scattered throughout the school to colored lights hanging from ceilings, Villa Grove resembles the North Pole this time of year. Much of the credit goes to Swan, the anti-Grinch who waxes poetic about his holiday experience as a student in Villa Grove (1993 to 2006).
“My dream was to be a teacher at Villa Grove,” said the 31-year-old EIU grad, who joined the staff in 2015.
Soon afterward, the hallways turned red and green in December. There’s a clever YouTube video — “A Salute To Mr. Swan” — describing the transformation.
“I just wanted to give back to the kids and show them what I had growing up here,” Swan said. “I wanted to make it special.”