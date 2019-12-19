Top of the Morning, Dec. 19, 2019
Thanks to the fedora he wore into school Wednesday morning, Phil Weber has able to hide his surprise.
Then the first-hour bell rang and eighth-graders started to filter into his Urbana Middle School classroom. What foilowed was “a lot of pointing, a lot of laughing,” Weber said. “It’s a different look.”
Egged on by students and motivated by a good cause, Weber dyed his hair a pinkish-orange ahead of today’s all-school assembly, where he will join eight other staffers in getting their heads shaved. It was their promise if the school met a fundraising goal of $1,200 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (the total is up to $1,350).
“The thing about having hair this color is,” Weber said, “I’m not going to be sad to see it go.”
Student council ran with the idea, soliciting donations at basketball tournaments, lunch hour and — last Friday — at school, where students chipped in $1 for the chance to wear a hat.
“We’re excited we reached our goal, but also to see the teachers do a very embarrassing thing in front of the whole school,” said student council president Maggi Booth-Hodges, an eighth-grader.
In his first year at UMS, Weber has gone the crazy hair route at three school districts (Champaign, Danville) since his son, David, died in 2008. In that span, he’s helped raise more than $10,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
“It’s a way to make something positive out of it and to keep (David’s) memory alive,” Weber said.
The kids dig it, too.
“They see me in a different light: not the strict, mean teacher they sometimes think of me as,” he said. “I can be goofy, too.”