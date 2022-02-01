Top of the Morning, Feb. 1, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential. Next up: Uni High’s Aakash Vasireddy (Instagram and Snapchat: @aakashv1523).
Assuming his Illineks don’t reach the IHSA state finals, Uni High basketball player Aakash Vasireddy will help us provide expanded coverage of the tournament in March.
He’ll be involved in an ambitious project that will focus on the 16 teams — and communities — coming to Champaign-Urbana.
Basketball is one of the many things that keep him busy at Uni High. The senior class president is involved in programs like Sprabitat and Subbie Buddies, takes photos and produces videos for Uni’s YouTube channel, writes for the school newspaper and, in the spring, will give track and field another try. He used to play viola in the orchestra and remains interested in music.
In his final semester, “I’m excited to make tons of memories with my friends and classmates,” he said.
A son of doctors, Aakash cherishes time spent with his identical twin, Vikas, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as an infant.
“Despite his setbacks and the resulting differences between us, we are still great friends and spend much time together,” Aakash said. “From car rides to conversations when we get back from school, we enjoy each other’s company.
“Vikas loves listening to music (especially Adele’s “Hello”) and riding around in his wheelchair.”