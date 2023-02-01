On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the talented
students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: BHRA’s Cody Drake. Follow him on Snapchat (@codyy_drake). Of his many high school highlights, serving as drum major ranks No. 1 on Cody Drake’s list.
“Being in this position allowed me to get to know all the members of the band,” the senior said.
Drake will take his musical talents to the stage this spring as part of the school’s production of “Legally Blonde Jr.”
A big fan of traveling — “my best trip so far was my cruise to Alaska with the best part being that I got to go dog-sledding” — Drake will stick close to home so as to enjoy his final semester in Bismarck “getting to enjoy these last few months with my friends.”
“My family loves to vacation, which definitely contributes to my love for travel,” he said. “However, I have always been interested in the world around me. There are so many different cultures out there, and not getting to experience them would be my biggest regret.”
His college plans are to eventually wind up at the University of Illinois. Either way, high school’s been a blast.
“What makes BHRA special is all the teachers that I have had the privilege of being in their class,” he said. “This year specifically I have had some of the most helpful and friendly teachers that I have had the pleasure of getting to know.”