As members of the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation worked from home early in the pandemic, they decided to re-evaluate their fundraising strategies and come up with some new ideas.
That’s when they came across an attention-grabbing event that will take place April 1.
For $1,000, around 90 people will climb atop Hendrick House and rappel down the 13-story private residence hall at Green Street and Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. The foundation is doing so through a company called Over the Edge, which works exclusively with nonprofits.
“We found them, we did a lot of research and looked at their metrics, and their success rates across the country and went and experienced one of their events in Indianapolis,” Executive Director Kirk Builta said. “Once we did that, we were all in.”
The roof of Hendrick House, Builta said, will be set up like an OSHA-approved work site that will be inspected the day before the event. There’s no age limit either way for the 90-plus spots, most of which are currently open, but participants must weigh between 100 and 300 pounds. He said those with disabilities would be accommodated.
Money raised will go to help fund the organization’s scholarships for college students from Champaign County pursuing a degree in the agriculture field and its “Ag in the Classroom” program, which pays for a certified teacher to teach lessons in classrooms throughout the county.
The organization will also have activities on the ground level, Builta said.
“We want to make it a highlight for the community,” he said.