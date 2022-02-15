Top of the Morning, Feb. 15, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: ALAH’s Sarah Rafferty (Twitter: @sarahrrafferty_; Instagram and Snapchat: @sarahrrafferty).
***
When it comes to senior class trips, ALAH has few peers.
Sixty-six times through 2019, the Knights traveled as a group to Washington, D.C. Now, after two years of interruption caused by COVID-19, the kids are planning to head east again (April 30-May 5).
“If we are able to go, I think most seniors are going to be very excited. It would be a step toward the new normal, and we have been told about this trip since we were in grade school,” Arthur’s Sarah Rafferty said. “This has been a tradition for our high school seniors … my grandma and dad went on it, so I’m especially excited to go and take part in that tradition with my friends.”
All pandemic things considered, Rafferty’s senior year has been enjoyable. Between sports (volleyball, cross-country and track) and clubs (National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Principal’s Advisory Committee, Military Service Club and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), she’s on the move most days.
“The best moment for me this year was in the volleyball regional game against Monticello,” she said. “While we lost, I enjoyed playing with my teammates one last time and leaving everything I had on the court.”
On tap: Student council’s annual Winter Follies on Feb. 25. “It’s a ton of fun to see the talents of other students, and it gets the whole school involved and laughing together,” she said.
Rafferty is headed to Southern Illinois in Carbondale and on to medical school. ”I plan to become a doctor and specialize in pediatrics or neurology,” she said.
How will she describe her high school experience to, say, her grandkids?
“I would tell them that while it was strange, it is a major part of history that I lived through, and it taught me to be thankful for many things and appreciate what I have,” she said.