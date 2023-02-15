On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the talented
Judah Christian’s annual senior trip to Florida is a mix of surf and service.
The kids will go to the beach, try their hand at kayaking and cut loose at Busch Gardens. But they’ll also lend a hand at Azinger Family Compassion Center, which provides services to vulnerable children and struggling families.
“We are looking forward to helping make an impact doing whatever needs to be done,” the Champaign 18-year-old (right) said. “Last year, the seniors (in) four hours did over two months worth of work for the two full-time employees.”
The student council member and other seniors have been fundraising for the March 22-29 trip, sorting through donations ahead of Judah’s annual clothing sale (8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4).
Jackson, who plans to study social work at Illinois State, loves to travel. Already she’s visited Ireland, England and Canada.
She’ll miss her time at Judah, which is “on the smaller side, so you really know all your classmates and teachers and never feel alone,” she said. “I am looking forward to the senior trip, prom and just spending time with my friends before I graduate.”