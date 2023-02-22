On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the determined students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Schlarman Academy’s Lilly Perez.
Lilly Perez plays tennis and runs track, cheers for football and basketball, serves as class secretary, helps with yearbook and is involved in National Honor Society.
But as busy as Lilly is at school, life at home is just as entertaining. “My dad’s side of the family is large,” she said.
Javier Perez has nine siblings. The close-knit — and growing — family does everything together, from Sunday meals to Mexican dances to Disney get-aways. “That vacation was a little chaotic, but we all had a fun time and enjoyed spending time together and making fun memories with them as well,” Lilly said.
Her aunt, Rosi Perez, who teaches Spanish at Schlarman, said “we are all very proud” of Lilly.
Headed to Eastern Illinois to major in childhood education, Lilly has enjoyed her time as a Hilltopper, where she helped start the girls’ tennis program in 2020.
“I love being involved in activities and sports at Schlarman and hanging out with all of my friends at school events,” she said. “All of my teachers are very supportive and work hard to help me get a good education.”