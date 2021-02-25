Top of the Morning, Feb. 25, 2021
For one day at least, Dylan Zwilling had a leg up on his car-driving classmates at Fisher High School.
The 16-year-old sophomore showed up behind the wheel in a gigantic John Deere 8830 for drive-your-tractor-to-school day.
“I got to show my friends that I was driving something way bigger than they were,” he said. “Mine might have been slower, but it had way more power than their cars.”
Introduced to farming as a tot, Zwilling was at ease driving the tractor of a family friend down U.S. 136 on Tuesday, topping out at 26 mph. He parked alongside six others on the gravel lot just west of the school, which is celebrating FFA Week (more in Friday’s High School Confidential).
Hoping to boost participation, Zwilling — sentinel in Fisher’s FFA club — invited area farmers to participate Tuesday.
“I thought: ‘We might as well go big,’“ Zwilling said. “I was glad to see them. Hopefully we can help them out at a future FFA event.”