LeRoy's Lily Monigold.
Sandy Monigold introduced her granddaughter to card-making years ago, sharing supplies and advice. To this day, Lily Monigold remains hooked, in December mailing out more than 50 homemade Christmas cards to family and friends.
“It’s something my grandma and I still do together and bond over,” the 17-year-old from LeRoy said.
In school, Lily does a little bit of everything: Key Club president, student council vice president, National Honor Society, LEAD Mentorship Program, cross-country and track.
Her love of running is significant, qualifying for the Boston Marathon high on her bucket list. “I don’t have that endurance level now,” she said. “However, after college running, I plan to really focus on running these longer distances.”
She plans to major in biology in college. But that’s a ways off.
“The highlight of my time in high school has been the friends I’ve made along the way,” she said. “I’ve also come a long way in my confidence and leadership skills, which I wouldn’t have been able to do without the clubs and organizations I have had the opportunity to be a part of.”