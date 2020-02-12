Top of the Morning, Feb. 13, 2020
Isaac and Sarah Shields grew up in Pontiac and live in Bloomington.
Yet Fisher has their heart.
“People care, they truly care,” said Isaac, 30, in his third year teaching science at Fisher High School. “That’s the biggest thing about Fisher.”
The community and school have rallied around the couple, whose infant son, Cam, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, due to a congenital heart defect.
Last week, Isaac used social media to see if students and staff would wear red to school as part of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On Friday, the tiny Champaign County school looked like a Cardinals game in St. Louis.
“Overwhelming,” Isaac said. “Very moving.”
In their son’s memory, the Shields have started a Cam's Card fundraising campaign, aimed at helping parents with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria, where Cam spent his life.
Thanks to many generous types — like Fisher’s National Honor Society — the effort has already generated $5,500 (if you’d like to pitch in, visit camscards.blogspot.com).
“It’s important to us that we did something to honor Cam, that we hear his name and others speak his name,” Isaac said. “It’s still difficult for my wife and I. What everyone has done ... just being there for us has meant a lot.”