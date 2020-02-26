Top of the Morning, Feb. 26, 2020
We’re inching toward 9,000 followers at our popular Instagam account (@news_gazette), where photographers from every corner of our circulation area chip in.
Monticello’s diminutive Trey Welter had his hands full — and then some — guarding a giant of a middle-schooler from Taylor Ridge Rockridge at last week’s IESA eighth-grade boys’ basketball state semifinal in Tolono.
The photograph was taken by a Rockridge parent and friend of Trey’s dad, Monticello football coach Cully Welter.
“The picture explains junior high basketball and junior high in general, as sixth-to-eighth grade kids come in all shapes and sizes and have a wide range of maturity levels,” Monticello Schools Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said. “They come in as elementary kids and leave as high-schoolers — such a big jump.”
Despite Trey’s best efforts, the Sages lost 47-32 and eventually finished fourth.
Still, Zimmerman said, “(I) love a picture that tells a story.”