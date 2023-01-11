Top of the Morning, Jan. 11, 2023
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the talented students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Armstrong’s Gigi Mulvaney. Follow her on Twitter (@momjeansgigi), Instagram (@giillan) and Snapchat (@g.mulvaney
).
Gigi’s dad, Bill Mulvaney, is Armstrong’s superintendent, which is a good thing.
Mostly.
“It has its pros and cons,” Gigi said. “Sometimes it’s nice to come into his office and just ask for some money for the vending machine or to talk during homeroom.”
But ... “kids (are) constantly asking if he’s gonna call school off because of the weather.”
Big into fashion — “I love designers like Rei Kawakubo, Yves Saint Laurent and Vivienne Westwood” — she’s also big into school spirit. Among her many activities: volleyball, basketball, Spanish Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions, student council and National Honor Society.
Gigi first made The News-Gazette when we told her family’s story after a tornado ravaged her hometown of Gifford in 2013. She was in third grade.
“I remember the sirens going off but nothing major happening,” she said. “Then we started to see our patio furniture fly away, and my dad yelled for us to get in the downstairs bathroom — that was all we had at the time. My parents, my sister, me, my dog and the goldfish all sat in the tiny bathroom while we waited for it to be over, which it was in a matter of seconds.
“Our house was destroyed. We were basically homeless for a week before we found temporary living space. The community was definitely our biggest supporters. We had people from all over come and help — high schoolers at the time from Armstrong and Rantoul came in, groups from Michigan came in to help with the kids, schools from all over donated stuff to people in need.
“That tornado really brought the community further together and put Gifford on the map.”