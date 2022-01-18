Top of the Morning, Jan. 18, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Rantoul’s Mary Cuppernell Instagram: @maryalexis1017.
***
Like so many students stuck in a pandemic, Mary Cuppernell has tried to make the best of an odd situation.
“High school for me wasn’t always the Disney fantasy I thought it would be,” the senior said, “but I’m grateful for every experience nonetheless.”
We’re grateful for Mary’s devotion to High School Confidential — and we’re not the only ones. She recently received a letter from a community member, thanking her for her weekly reports about the many good things happening in Rantoul’s hallways.
“That made me feel proud,” she said. “I didn’t think what I do had an impact, but it does.”
Mary — involved in cheerleading, student council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes — hasn’t made her college choice yet. As she studies her options, she’s looking forward to “making positive memories during my last semester of high school,” she said.
Overall, Rantoul’s been a blast.
“In my mind, the diversity is what makes Rantoul an amazing place to live,” she said. “You meet all types of people, and I feel you can learn something from everyone you meet.”