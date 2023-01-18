Top of the Morning, Jan. 18, 2023
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the talented students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Monticello’s Will Ross. Follow him on Twitter (@WilRoss33) and Snapchat (@wross3335).
Introduced to golf by his dad and grandfather, Will Ross became hooked in a hurry.
“I started playing golf around second grade,” the three-time News-Gazette All-Area performer said. “Since then, I’ve spent countless hours at the golf course during the summer and after school trying to get better everyday.
“I spend more time on the golf course than I do in my own home.”
A star with the Sages, the 17-year-old from Monticello will play for Parkland as a college freshman. But there’s plenty to do before then.
Ross plays basketball and is involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Farmers of America, Pep Club and Business Club. Before graduating, he said he’d like to learn to weld in industrial art teacher Ryan Woodham’s class.
“It’s a skill that is unique, and one I think I could use throughout life,” he said.