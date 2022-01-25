Top of the Morning, Jan. 25, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Oakwood’s Madison Doan (Instagram: @Madison_Doan; Snapchat: @mndoan25).
Other than a pandemic and a shattered femur, school’s been a breeze for Madison Doan.
The injury occured April 13, 2018, on the first day of track practice when her long-jump attempt ended in immense pain. “It was such a blur, I don’t remember half of it,” she said. “It still affects me today.”
COVID-19 has been a hassle, too, forcing Doan and her schoolmates to endure remote learning and tight restrictions.
Still, Doan is heading off to college a happy camper, having thoroughly enjoyed a strange high school experience. She played varsity volleyball for four years and kept stats for the football team. A National Honor Society member, she also was a regular in the student cheering section, the Pit Crew.
Her favorite memory?
“Senior year homecoming week,” she said. “It was the most fun I have ever had during homecoming because I was able to be so involved and let loose. From float-building to pep rallies, there was never a dull moment. I was on the homecoming court and won homecoming queen. It was a very fulfilling moment and made me feel special to know my fellow classmates thought I was deserving of it.”
She plans to make the best of her final semester.
“I think that senior year is a time that kids just want to get over with and leave for good, but I am just looking forward to soaking in every second and enjoying the time I have before having to really grow up,” she said. “I am also wanting to make the most memories I can with my classmates before we all go our separate ways.”