Top of the Morning, Jan. 4, 2023
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the innovative students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursday’s in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Kate Wilson. Follow her on Twitter (@wlsonkate) as well as Instagram and Snapchat (@kate_wiilson).
Like many on our all-star panel selected by area principals, Kate Wilson does so much more than just write for The News-Gazette.
She runs track and cross-country, cheers like crazy with the Blue Crew and is a member of student council, National Honor Society and math team.
“I make it a priority to be involved as much as I can be,” the 17-year-old from Paxton said.
That includes a heavy role with FFA, which “gives an amazing opportunity to get involved in things you might not normally do,” she said. “It pushes you out of your comfort zone and gives you the chance to meet new people who always help you grow.”
The youngest of four children, Wilson is a big fan of her hometown (“everyone knows everyone, and it makes for very amazing relationships”), credits her grandparents for her impressive baking skills (“it started as a way to spend more time with them, and then it developed into a thing that I love”) and was thrilled to be named an Illinois State Scholar (“it was very fun to find out. I was excited to be one of the few”).
On tap: making a college decision and finishing strong at PBL.
“I am looking forward to all of the fun things that come with being a senior during the spring semester,” she said. “All the last basketball games and sporting events and graduation.”