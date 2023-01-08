Top of the Morning, Jan. 8. 2023
Missing one of their favorite teachers, the kids at Glenn Raymond Elementary in Watseka will pay tribute to Sarah Shoven by dressing like her on Wednesday.
On “Mrs. Shoven Day,” the 300 or so students will attend school in athletic gear, create a video and collect donations in a wonderful show of support for the longtime physical education teacher.
“She’s our rock,” Principal Kevin Mikuce said. “Everybody knows her, everybody loves her.”
Shoven hasn’t returned to school since her youngest son, Tyler, underwent emergency open heart surgery on Christmas Day. She’s been at his side in the hospital as the Clifton Central High School student recovers. “He’s not out of the woods,” Sarah said this week, “but he’s headed in the right direction.”
As painful as the ordeal has been for the family, the community response — #TylerTough and #TylerStrong — has been uplifting. Last week, Sarah received a “wonderful” video message from staff at Glenn Raymond. At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, before Clifton Central’s home basketball game against Iroquois West, the school is hosting a chili supper with proceeds going to the family. That same night, the school’s wrestling teams will raise funds during a meet in Onarga.
“I’m not one for charity,” said Sarah, who doesn’t know when she’ll be able to return to work, “but all of this is going to be very, very helpful going forward.”
“Mrs. Shoven Day” will be celebrated at every school in Watseka.
“I don’t have the words to thank everyone,” Sarah said. “Knowing that so many people are looking out for our family shows how wonderful our community is.”