Top of the Morning, July 2, 2022
Recent Judah Christian graduate Zane Coulter was one of six graduating seniors in Illinois to receive the Carolyn Lanagan Scholarship on June 14.
The scholarship is awarded to civic-minded students by the Township Officials of Illinois. Coulter and the other winners were among a pool of 67 applicants who were considered for the $2,000 scholarship.
“We had to mail all of our stuff to them, and then they mailed the responses back,” Coulter said. “I hadn’t gotten a response, so I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I didn’t get it.’ About a week after that, I actually got it. So it was really exciting. And just really awesome to be like, ‘Wait, I actually did get it.’“
A myriad of elements were included in the committee’s selection, including extracurricular activities and an essay.
Coulter checked many boxes through his involvement at Judah and in the community. In addition to being a member of the school’s choir, pep band and theater programs, he serves as a Special Olympics gymnastics coach and a volunteer at Rising Hope Church in Urbana.
He wrote his essay component of the application on Champaign Township trustee Erwin Hoffman.
“I’m just so grateful for the opportunity that the township scholarship officials put before us, and the people in Springfield that made this possible,” Coulter said. “I’m grateful for Dr. Hoffman, who actually, like, made this happen.”
Coulter plans to attend Parkland College and eventually transfer to the University of Illinois via the Pathways program. His goal is to become a physical therapist.