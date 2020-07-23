Recognition for her efforts inside the classroom is nothing new to C. Britt Carlson.
But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, those kudos have taken on a different form — Zoom calls and virtual commencements.
Still, Carlson — who holds a Ph.D. in biomolecular chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has been part of the chemistry faculty at Parkland College since 2013 — described the latest form of recognition as “a humbling experience.”
Carlson was the recipient of Parkland College’s ICCTA Full-Time Faculty Award for the 2019-20 academic year. The associate professor was honored twice by the school for such efforts — at the college’s commencement ceremony on May 22 and at the board of trustees meeting on July 15.
Both of those events were held virtually amid the pandemic. Not necessarily a bad thing for Carlson.
“It is my family’s tradition to yell quite enthusiastically,” said Carlson of her parents, who watched Parkland’s virtual commencement at their home in New Jersey. “Thankfully, I didn’t have to blush bright red in front of everyone as I did at my own graduations.”
Her husband, Nathan Schroeder, has the same penchant for being boisterous. That’s why when Carlson watched last week’s trustees meeting via Zoom, she was sure to put the call on mute.
That came in handy as Nathan reacted enthusiastically when it came time for Carlson to hear her name called.
“Being selected from among these amazing colleagues was really overwhelming,” said Carlson, who was also an American Association for Women in Community Colleges 40 Under 40 award winner in 2016. “It is a privilege to be a part of such a truly outstanding community of faculty, staff and administrators.”