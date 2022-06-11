Top of the Morning, June 11, 2022
Rantoul High’s Class of 1982 is closer than most.
They had such a good time at their 20th reunion that they’ve continued to meet every five years since.
In 2017, the class celebrated its 35th reunion with a trip to Nashville, Tenn. This weekend, the 100-plus attendees are celebrating with a myriad of activities, including a round of mini golf and a tour of the school.
This morning, they’ll gather to dedicate a tree in honor of classmates who have passed away since graduation.
”We’re all looking forward to getting together, saying a few words and cherish our classmates that we definitely all miss,” said Brian Vaughn.
The memorial services that Vaughn attended during his time in the Marine Corps inspired the idea. At the same time, the school was interested in planting new trees. The memorial was planted by the football field a few months ago to allow it to take root before its dedication. Angels commemorating each lost classmate will be placed on the branches.
”This type of ceremony, you will see special emotions,” Vaughn said, adding that other classes from Rantoul and beyond may be inspired to do similar things. “We’re hoping that this can help build communities and build friendships.”