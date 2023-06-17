If you look at the Jumbotron at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, you might catch a glimpse of some local Little Leaguers.
First String will bring about 110 kids to the ballpark that night to watch the Chicago White Sox battle the Texas Rangers. It’s an annual trip for the organization.
“I think they enjoy being able to do it for us because it promotes (the White Sox),” organizer Peter McFarland said. “Maybe one day, the White Sox might be their favorite team in the future. We’ve been having a great relationship with them for many, many years.”
The group plans to get to the stadium a bit early to watch batting practice and hopefully meet a player or two.
Some of those on the trip to Chicago will be taking in their first MLB game.
“I like to give kids new experiences,” McFarland said. “We foot most of the bill through sponsorships to make sure they get this experience that, like I said, for some, it’s (their first game) and some for others the opportunity to go back and enjoy it again.”
An excursion to Chicago is among a few different events that the organization has planned in the coming weeks.
They celebrated Juneteenth with a showing of “The Jackie Robinson Story” at Douglass Park on Friday night and have a busy slate of tournaments planned across Champaign-Urbana this weekend.
“We have a lot of things going on this weekend,” McFarland said. “It’s exciting for a lot of the kids.”