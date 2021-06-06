Top of the Morning, June 6, 2021
Vinie Mato (right) had as much fun covering last weekend’s Urbana High School graduation ceremony as he did when he turned the tassel in 2018.
“It was really awesome going back to my old school and taking pictures,” Mato said. “That experience was astonishing.”
Mato’s photograph published on the front page of last Sunday’s News-Gazette. Only problem: His credit line was omitted due to an error on our end.
Did he complain? Not one bit. He was just happy to help, which didn’t surprise his English teacher at Urbana, who earlier in the week tipped us off about his talent with a camera.
“He stood out from his peers for his positive energy and nature,” Felicia Tufano said. “No matter how his day was going, he always had a smile and friendliness that both myself and his fellow students appreciated.”
Mato, 22, is the oldest of five Congolese siblings. “I work hard to set a good example for” them, he said. “They inspire me.”
A student at Danville Area Community College, Mato speaks five languages. His goal is “to one day own a film production company.”
“He is a hard worker,” Tufano said, “who is always working to be stronger in whatever he does.”