On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the innovative students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com
). Next up: Uni High’s Wes Lu
. Follow him on Twitter (@5inkingfeeling) and Instagram (@weshasasinkingfeeling).
Of all the traditions that set Uni High apart, Wes Lu has a clear favorite.
“It has to be the open lockers,” he said. “It’s amazing not having to fiddle with a lock when you’re about to be late to class. More symbolically, I love the story it tells about Uni’s culture and community of trust and connection.”
But there are others worth mentioning, too. Like, do students really eat lunch in the hallways?
“It’s true,” he said. “It can be a struggle walking down the halls during lunch time without tripping over someone.”
Coming soon: Lu, like seniors before him, will leave his mark on a wall with a painted handprint.
“It’s daunting to know my name and hand is going to be a part of the Uni High building forever — but it’s equally as exciting,” he said. “Sometimes, when I’m walking down the hallways, I look up and see all the names of those who have graduated before me. Crazy to think I’ll be joining them in a few months.”
A talented musician and stage presence at Uni — he’s the scarecrow in this week’s production of “Wizard of Oz” — Lu also plays tennis and loves to cheer on classmates. He will study aerospace engineering in college.
But that’s a few months from now.
“I’m looking forward to just spending a lot of time with my friends and going to school events,” he said. “I really want to appreciate these experiences before they’re gone.”