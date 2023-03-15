On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the innovative students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Cerro Gordo’s Hannah Copeland.
Thanks to Hannah Copeland, Cerro Gordo joined our High School Confidential lineup this school year. It’s been beneficial to both parties.
“I enjoy attending Cerro Gordo because of the many opportunities it has given me, from being invited to the National Honor Society to winning the district spelling bee, speaking in front of the Cerro Gordo American Legion and even writing for The News-Gazette,” she said. “I’m just glad that attending this school has given me a platform to find success for myself.”
The sophomore is a perfect fit for our project. She has a passion “for writing, drawing and media analysis” and plans to pursue art in college. “Hannah is awesome,” Cerro Gordo Principal Brandon Willard said. “She works incredibly hard at her job and is clearly an amazing writer. She has done an excellent job highlighting and promoting the school. We are very proud of her!”
Her father served in the U.S. Army, was a police officer and “is also a very silly guy who plays in a rock-and-roll band,” Hannah said. “My mother is a very sweet woman who has been there for me my whole life to support me — and so has my father.”
What does she hope to be doing in 10 years?
“A freelance illustrator, a freelance animator, a freelance author, a game designer, a musician or (preferably) all of the above,” she said.