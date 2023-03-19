Our story on the boys’ basketball team from East St. Louis helping out at a Champaign restaurant last weekend didn’t surprise Urbana High track coach Forrest Farokhi one bit.
He has his own positive experience with the Flyers from the 2021 state meet in Charleston.
Upstart Urbana — which last won a team trophy in 1942 — and traditional power East St. Louis tied for third place. One problem: The IHSA had only one third-place plaque on site, meaning either the Tigers or Flyers would have to board their bus empty-handed and wait a few weeks before the prize arrived by mail.
A coinflip was held to determine the recipient, and the Flyers won. Farokhi accepted the outcome and shook hands with the East St. Louis coach, whose program he admired and used as motivation for his own team: “I had always looked up to them because of how they went about their business, from their talent to their culture to their technique to even their uniforms.”
But when Farokhi returned to his team, “I saw my boys standing there with big, eager faces and it just gave me this horrible pit in my stomach,” Farokhi said. “So I went back to the (East St. Louis) coach, told him we hadn’t done something like this in 80 years and how much the trophy would mean to our boys.
“Without hesitation, he said ‘Absolutely. Take it.’ I was like a little kid on Christmas.”
The Tigers were, too, celebrating on the track in a photo that played big in The News-Gazette.
“It was very refreshing and generous and honorable for them to give us the nod when they didn’t have to,” Farokhi said. “East St. Louis is a class act and allowed us to enjoy our moment.”