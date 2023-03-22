On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the well-rounded students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. Next up: Chrisman’s Reese Anderson. Follow her on Instagram (@reesea.05) and Snapchat (@reeseanderson05).
Reese Anderson holds the record for longest-serving High School Confidential correspondent, having reported on the Cardinals for three years.
“I feel like I am very committed to my weekly report,” the reliable senior said. “I could consider myself a full-time (News-Gazette) staff member with all of my reports over the past three years.”
Her dabbling in journalism, however, is likely to end after this semester. Bound for the University of Illinois, Anderson plans to major in biology with an eye on medical school.
At Chrisman, she’s been a mover and shaker since Day 1: volleyball, cheerleader, National Honor Society, student council, STEM Club and FFA.
“My time spent as a leader in both my school and community stands out to me because it has given me so many wonderful experiences that have made me a better individual,” she said.
Looking forward to “prom, senior trip, graduation and senior pranks,” Anderson is savoring her final days as a high schooler.
Any advice to pass on to the younger set?
“I (tell) my younger classmates to try their best in school and to have a plan after high school,” she said. “I also want them to set goals for themselves and put in the effort to reach those goals.”