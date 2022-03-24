Top of the Morning, March 24, 2022
In the days leading up to his death last May, Andrew Cotner worked with the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois to create a scholarship fund named in his memory.
“It was important to him,” foundation President/CEO Angie Hatfield Marker said, “to find a way to honor his mother and help students (at Centennial High School).”
The first Andrew D. Cotner Scholarship will be awarded this school year to two Centennial seniors — a boy and a girl — with “priority given to applicants participating in athletics who have faced medical or financial hardships personally or within their immediate family.”
Mr. Cotner was a Centennial Hall of Famer and major league baseball draft pick who eventually returned to C-U and coached countless youth players. He died at the age of 51 after a long battle with cancer.
The application deadline for the schlolarship is March 31. Interested Chargers can get started at cfeci.org or email Marker at angie@cfeci.org. The recipients will be announced leading up to Centennial graduation on May 24.