Top of the Morning, March 25, 2022
After months of work on designing a prototype for an invention that would detect strokes during sleep for the national Exploravision contest, Uni High juniors Sarah Guo and Tracy Li’s entry was named winner of its region.
That makes Guo and Li’s entry one of six left in the running for the first- and second-place prizes, which would earn them $10,000 or $5,000 savings bonds, respectively.
“It felt kind of surreal, honestly,” Guo said. “It’s such a tough competition, and everyone has such great ideas that when we found out that we did win, we didn’t really process it.
During a virtual awards presentation at the school on Friday, Guo and Li described their entry in the contest, which encourages K-12 students to create inventions that use technology that could exist 10 or more years into the future.
Using an Electroencephalogram (EEG) machine that they hope becomes more portable in the next 50 years than the bulky machines that currently stay in hospitals, the pair invented an at-home headgear that would detect strokes early to ward off complications that may come.
“We wanted to make a difference in the world by using technology to help people get faster detection and more accurate treatment,” Li said.
Guo and Li will now wait to see if they earned one of the top two spots in the competition nationally. Last year, a team of Uni High freshmen finished second nationally in the 7th-to-9th-grade competition. The group already has a patent on their item, called Degrade-a-Pad, a menstrual pad that degrades easily enough to be flushed down a toilet.