As devoted as he is to teaching English and coaching baseball, Mark Dodd will miss at least one day of school next week.
His principal at BHRA will make sure of it.
“One of the first calls I had was a community member telling me ‘You’re going to have to suspend Mark for a day,’“ Brent Rademacher said. “I told them ‘You’re probably right.’“
A day after his son dropped the good news — Dylan Dodd is a major leaguer — Dad was back in class as BHRA returned from spring break.
Next Tuesday, he’ll join family, friends and his Blue Devils baseball team at Busch Stadium for Dylan’s big-league debut. The 2016 grad is scheduled to start as pitcher for the Atlana Braves (story in Sports).
The reaction around town and school “has been pretty incredible,” Mark Dodd said. “Really, it’s been pretty wild.”
The excitement was palpable at the Vermilion County school (enrollment: 339) as word spread among the study body Monday morning. On Rademacher’s to-do list: 1) update the marquee to celebrate Dylan’s achievement and 2) plan for sparse attendance a week from Tuesday.
“It’s hard to put into words what it feels like,” Mark Dodd said. “We’re very proud of him.”