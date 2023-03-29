On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the motivated students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Fisher’s Emma McFarling. Follow her on Instagram (@emma_mcfarling17) and Snapchat (@emma_mcfarling).
No offense to Champaign County, but Emma McFarling would prefer a few more hills.
“I have had a love for skiing and snowboarding for the past few years,” the senior said, adding that in 10 years, she hopes to be “living near mountains.”
Her uphill journey will start in college as she is considering Michigan State, Wisconsin and Colorado State, all “closer to slopes than where I live now.”
Fisher, she reminds, has been a wonderful place to grow up.
“The best part is the close community and how it has supported me throughout my high school career,” she said. “People here know each other on a personal level and students form connections with teachers in a way I don’t see at larger schools.”
Involved in FFA, Yearbook Club, National Honor Society, basketball and Polar Plunge, she has enjoyed sharing the high school’s good news each week in The News-Gazette.
What is she looking forward to most in her final two months as a Bunnie? “Memories with friends,” she said, and “being done with my AP calculus class.”