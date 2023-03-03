The arrows will be on target — as always — this weekend at Centennial High School.
The fifth annual Charger Classic archery tournament is scheduled for today and Saturday at the school’s two gyms. Action starts at 5 p.m. today and ends at 9. The tournament resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Thirty teams, including one from Indiana, are participating. More than 900 athletes are expected to compete in what is the second-biggest tournament of the season. The biggest? The state meet, which is scheduled for March 24-25 also at Centennial.
This weekend’s tournament serves as a qualifier for the state championships.
The Charger Classic includes elementary school, middle school and high school divisions.
Centennial and Champaign Central are the top teams competing in the high school division.
“It’s going to be either of us this year for both this tournament and the state tournament,” Centennial assistant coach Heather Miller said. “We’ve been going back and forth, swapping first place, all season.”
They will be joined by area schools: Franklin Middle School, Jefferson Middle School, Armstrong-Potomac, Danville High School, Danville Northeast Elementary Magnet School, Danville Schlarman, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Judah Christian, Champaign Next Generation School and Notre Dame de La Salette Boys’ Academy.
Individuals from Mahomet-Seymour Junior High and Fisher Junior/Senior High are also participating.
The public is encouraged to attend. Admission is $3 for adults and free for kids 6 and under.
This year’s tournament has a larger field than the 2022 addition, which drew about 780 archers.
Miller said there is room for the Classic to grow.
“If we wanted to run it longer, we could go up to 1,500 spots,” Miller said. “It is impressive to see both gyms running simultaneously.”
Ryan Miller, Heather’s husband, is the head coach of the Chargers. They have been involved with the archery program at Unit 4 schools for 13 years.