Top of the Morning, March 8, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Monticello’s Clara Rudolph
***
Monticello’s run to the Final Four has been as much fun for the Sage Cage as it’s been for the boys on the basketball team.
“I think it’s one of the most energetic student sections that MHS has seen in a while,” senior Clara Rudolph said. “Our Pep Club president, Elise Devore, has done an amazing job of rallying students to support our sports teams all year, and the basketball season is no exception.
“(There are) ardent seniors who you can count on seeing in the front row at every game, probably dressed in something a little out of the ordinary. (It’s an) atmosphere that nobody wants to miss out on.”
Rudolph has thoroughly enjoyed her high school experience — which includes two years as The News-Gazette’s High School Confidential correspondent. Already a talented reporter, she’s also editor of the high school’s newspaper and writes for the hometown Piatt County Journal-Republican.
“I think a career in journalism could be really fun,” said Rudolph, who has yet to finalize her college plans but is leaning toward Wheaton College.
Class treasurer for two years, Rudolph is a four-year participant in cross-country and track and is also involved in student council, Spanish Club, Book Club and Lifesavers.
“I just want to savor time these next couple of months,” she said. “There will be a lot of lasts: last meetings for clubs and last races for track. I want to go to as many baseball and softball and soccer games as possible and relish the last moments of high school. I’ve been with all these kids since kindergarten, and I think it’s up to us, the senior class, to make the most out of the last few months.”