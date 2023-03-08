On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the innovative students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. Next up: Rantoul’s Caya Flesner. Follow her on Instagram (@cayaflesner), Twitter (@CayaFlesner) and Snapchat (@bethanyj2004cayaflesner1).
In what little spare time she has, Caya Flesner continues to perfect her miniature golf skills at the course her parents own — and where she works — in Rantoul.
She said it won’t be long until the course record at The Fringe — held by her dad, Travis — is hers, even though Dad said “there’s no chance of that happening.” Caya’s response: “I’m going to beat it.”
Caya, 18, is an athletic and academic dynamo, involved in softball, cheerleading, student council and National Honor Society.
“My parents have taught me that I would only get out of high school what I put into it,” she said. “I try to be very involved.”
Looking forward to her final softball season and graduation, Caya is headed to Parkland College in hopes of one day becoming a therapist.
Staying close to home — she’s always lived in Rantoul — is important.
“All my family is here,” she said, “and I have friends everywhere I go.”