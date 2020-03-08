High school senior Kaylee Yeakel was a happy camper when notified that she was Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond’s Good Citizen winner.
That was just the start, however.
In telling her family the news, Kaylee discovered her grandmother Marty Yeakel and her father, Jason, had been named Arthur’s Good Citizens in 1968 and ’91, respectively.
The Arthur family’s secret?
“We were all raised to be responsible, to be involved and to be committed to our family, school and community,” said Marty, 69.
On Feb. 8, Marty and Jason, 46, joined Kaylee, 17, at the Daughters of the American Revolution/Sons of the American Revolution luncheon in Arthur. Organizers told the Yeakels they couldn’t remember any other three-generation winners of an award that recognizes “dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.”
“We are pretty darn proud of her,” Marty said.
Back at you, Grandma.
“Having them all there made the experience even more memorable,” said Kaylee, who writes for our weekly feature, High School Confidential.
As thrilled as Kaylee was with the award, the family picture was even better.
It “sealed in that special moment forever that I can share with my kids,” she said, “who will hopefully get the award, too.
“Now the statement ‘The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’ makes total sense.”