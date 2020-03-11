Top of the Morning, March 11, 2020
Raised in Oakwood, Madison Carlton has an idea what kind of reaction the grade-school kids will get as a result of today’s project at the village’s cemetery.
“It’s a small gesture,” she said, “but coming from here, it will mean a lot to a lot of people. It’s wonderful for these kids to experience what it feels like to give back to the community.”
Carlton — Oakwood Grade School’s site coordinator for Project Success of Vermilion County — will accompany about 25 students (grades 4-6) this afternoon to Oakwood Cemetery, where they will brush off headstones and pick up trash.
Also, they’ll place flower arrangements made by students from every grade, each carrying a note that says “Project Success Cleanup Day.”
The cemetery was picked because it’s a short walk from the school and “one of the first thigns people see when they come to Oakwood,” Carlton said. “This will add some color to it.”