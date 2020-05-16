Gerry Shih credits his time at University Laboratory High School for sparking his interest in writing, which he turned into a successful — and award winning — journalism career.
“I came to enjoy literature in Rosemary Laughlin’s junior year English class,” Shih said. “I started writing articles for the Gargoyle school newspaper as a sophomore under the journalism teacher David Porreca, who taught us everything from writing ledes to laying out a paper in Adobe software, and he introduced us to a wide media diet.”
The 33-year-old Washington Post reporter, a 2004 Uni High graduate, will be honored Tuesday with the the Asia Society’s 2020 Osborn Elliott Journalism Prize for his work reporting on China.
“I was quite surprised to hear that The Post nominated me and surprised I won,” Shih said.
“It’s a fantastic honor for those of us reporting in Asia with a lot of past winners who have inspired me since the very beginning of my career.”
The award ceremony is being held online, with Shih joined for a discussion by the jury chair.
Shih was based in Beijing from 2014 until March of this year, when he was among a dozen reporters who had their press credentials revoked by the Chinese government. Shih now works out of Seoul.
Shih remembers his first assignment for the Gargoyle in 2001. Shortly after the 9/11 tragedy, he was sent to interview worshippers at a local mosque.
“It was my first taste of the mechanics of reporting — asking questions, taking notes, processing information and writing — but also humanizing subjects and grappling with current events,” Shih said. “I certainly didn’t grasp the full significance of what we were living through that fall, but reporting gave me a glimpse into events far bigger than my immediate world and an entrée into lives I had otherwise had no business peering into — and I immediately liked that.”