On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the students who made up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. Next up: ALAH’s Jacob Adcock. Follow him on Snapchat (@jacob_kyle10) and Instagram (@ _jacob_adcock).
In the fall, Jacob Adcock will attend Eastern Illinois while his twin brother, Lyle, heads to Lake Land.
“This will be our first time apart,” Jacob said, adding that the best part about being a twin is “always having someone on my side.”
The brothers will do just fine, ALAH Principal Steffanie Seegmiller said, who was reminded of their winning personalities during last week’s senior trip to Washington, D.C. Jacob “is just a friend-magnet,” she said. “People want to be around him. He finds common ground with anyone.”
A member of the cross-country and track teams, Jacob also is involved in drama club, yearbook, tutoring and Knights in Action, a volunteer group that helps with service projects in the community.
His name no doubt will come up at today’s Honors Night celebration at the school. Graduation is May 26. What’s he going to miss most about high school?
“The people I was surrounded by,” Jacob said.