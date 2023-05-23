Having so many valedictorians — a remarkable 11 — creates the potential for a very long graduation ceremony Friday night at Arcola High School.
But, of course, the kids with perfect grades figured out a way to let everyone have their say in a timely fashion. Ten straight-A seniors will speak on one letter in the word G-R-A-D-U-A-T-I-O-N — G is for grateful, etc. — before senior Austin Kutz summarizes the group’s productive four-year run at the Douglas County school.
“I’m the closer,” said Kutz, who has so much to celebrate this week. He’s a member of Arcola’s baseball team, which on Saturday won its first regional title since 1984.
Principal Nick Lindsey said the kids hatched the plan on their own, each limited to 300 words.
“That’s why they’re valedictorians,” he said. “They figured it out.”
Joining Kutz on the hard-to-achieve list: Vanessa Condarco, Morgan Doud, Keira Hohlbauch, Eva Hopkins, Reynol Oyervides, Rachel Sigrist, Emma Vazquez, Gracie Wagoner, Makenna Wagoner and Karina Warfel.
Lindsey remembers years with multiple valedictorians, but never 11.
“There are certain classes with kids that go above and beyond, but these kids have just been fantastic,” he said. “Not just as students but as people. Every one of them has volunteered in the community.
“It makes my heart happy.”