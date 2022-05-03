Top of the Morning, May 3, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Shiloh’s Josephine Carroll.
The benefits of being voted prom queen continue to this day for Josephine Carroll.
“Sometimes if I am bored, I put my crown on and do my normal tasks,” she said.
As much as COVID-19 interrupted her high school routine, Carroll is finishing with a flourish. Prom was the latest highlight with more in store: a senior trip to Six Flags and graduation.
This on the heels of a trip to Italy over Christmas break, which knocked her socks off. “Too many amazing things that I can’t decide on just one highlight,” she said. “I probably couldn’t even (settle) on just five highlights.”
Headed to Eastern Illinois University to major in English, Carroll plans to keep traveling when time allows. “I want to go back to Italy and explore Greece, Norway, Spain, New Zealand, Japan, Guatemala, Thailand and many, many more,” she said. “I will be commuting from home (in Brocton) so I will have plenty of time to save up my money.”
At Shiloh, she’s been involved in “every club that my school has to offer:” student council, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Coalition Against Methamphetamine Abuse, Future Farmers of America, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Art Club, Ecology Club and Spanish Club. She even helped start a chess club.
“The staff at Shiloh really keep me going through the day,” she said. Thank you staff!”