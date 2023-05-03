On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the innovative students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College (Thursdays in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com). Next up: Shiloh’s Lydia Richardson.
Our youngest contributor — she’s a sophomore — Lydia Richardson also might have an edge when it comes to singing.
It started as a tyke, Lydia singing along as her grandmother, Julie Albin, played the piano. Her interest was further stoked by watching movies like “Bye Bye Birdie,” “The Sound of Music” and “Grease” with her mom, Cori.
“I love musicals,” Lydia said.
Mom has a music background, too, that dates to her days at Newman Grade School.
“Lydia has heard music in our home on a daily basis since she was born,” Cori said. “Her dad and I listen and sing along to all kinds of music with her. We have fun and relax together as a family with it.”
Richardson has performed at Shiloh’s Winterfest the past two years. She’s also involved in student council, Spanish Club and yearbook.
Serving as the Edgar County school’s High School Confidential writer has allowed Richardson to “be more involved in our school by interviewing others and asking questions,” she said. “I hope that I am able to write again next year.”
Hume (population: 319) suits Lydia to a T.
“You know everyone around town and it is very friendly,” she said. “It makes the town welcoming.”