Top of the Morning, May 30, 2020
Rose Costello has intended to retire as principal of Holy Cross School multiple times, but there were always struggles to find a suitable, permanent replacement. So Costello stayed on, extending her tenure to 43 years at the school as a teacher and administrator.
“Rose is committed to her faith and education in particular here at Holy Cross,” Father Joseph Donton said. “We’ve been doing what we do here for over 100 years, and she’s been a significant part of that for the 40 years plus. She would do anything for this school, and when we needed somebody, she stepped up, and she was happy to do that. So we’ve just been grateful that she’s been willing to do that.”
On Friday, dozens of cars drove by Holy Cross to surprise Costello with a farewell caravan. Finally, she’ll get to retire.
“We just wanted to make sure that we had an opportunity’s especially in these difficult times for everybody to say farewell,” Donton said. “She’s got a great relationship with the faculty and the staff. She built some of those relationships when she was a peer, and then of course moving up into a position in administration, she continued that relationship with them, although in a different way.”
Donton and the staff at Holy Cross joke that they never allowed Costello to retire because she didn’t turn in her keys. On Friday, they joked they’d fix that.
“This time, we’re going to make sure she returns her keys so she can retire for good,” Donton said. “We thought this would be a very special way for the family and students to come by and wish her well.”